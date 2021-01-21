Atlas Ocean Voyages Named New Supplier by Ensemble Travel Group

Atlas Ocean Voyages, has announced its new partnership with Ensemble Travel Group, a consortia of more than 700 top tier independent travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is happy to be a preferred supplier of Ensemble Travel Group,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas’ once-in-a-lifetime experiences provide Ensemble’s exceptional travel advisors a unique, all-inclusive luxury product to recommend to their clients. Our valued travel advisor partners will be their clients’ heroes when they recommend an Atlas expedition to remote and bucket-list destinations for their highly anticipated return-to-cruise.”

“As the industry looks forward to the restart of travel and cruising in particular, we are truly thrilled to be working with such an innovative and fresh new brand,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group. “Our advisors are seeing a lot of pent-up demand for this kind of luxury adventure travel and we anticipate there will be tremendous interest in the destinations and on-board experience that Atlas will offer.”

Atlas will be launching service in July 2021 with World Navigator. The ship’s inaugural-season itineraries include trips to Israel, Egypt, as well as the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea. Additional destinations include the Caribbean and South America, as well as Antarctica, in winter 2021/22.