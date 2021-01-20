Tradewind Voyages Improves Cruise Payment Terms

Tradewind Voyages has improved its cruise payment terms by reducing the amount of time before the sailing when the customer has to pay the balance of their holidays from 90 to 60 days.

This was done following guest feedback, said Tradewind Voyages’ Sales and Marketing Director, Jeremy McKenna.

“Customers with whom we have already spoken have welcomed this move, especially in the current climate,” he said.

This applies to all voyages departing between Apr. 22 and Aug. 28. According to McKenna, guests booked on these voyages and travel agents will be advised separately.

Tradewind’s first and currently only ship, Golden Horizon, will sail on her inaugural voyage from Harwich, UK, on May 1, 2021, for a series of Northern European Voyages prior to heading East of Suez from September 2021.