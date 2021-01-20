Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Tradewind Voyages Improves Cruise Payment Terms

Golden Horizon

Tradewind Voyages has improved its cruise payment terms by reducing the amount of time before the sailing when the customer has to pay the balance of their holidays from 90 to 60 days.

This was done following guest feedback, said Tradewind Voyages’ Sales and Marketing Director, Jeremy McKenna.

“Customers with whom we have already spoken have welcomed this move, especially in the current climate,” he said.

This applies to all voyages departing between Apr. 22 and Aug. 28. According to McKenna, guests booked on these voyages and travel agents will be advised separately.

Tradewind’s first and currently only ship, Golden Horizon, will sail on her inaugural voyage from Harwich, UK, on May 1, 2021, for a series of Northern European Voyages prior to heading East of Suez from September 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today