This Is When These 10 Cruise Lines Plan To Restart

The cruise industry is slowly recovering after a year of virtually no sailing, and cruise operators have been announcing their plans for restarts.

Cruise Industry News has gathered everything we currently know about the following 10 lines’ plans, representing various niche, premium and regional brands.

Ponant

Ponant is planning to recommence operations in New Zealand with the La Lapérouse (pictured above). From February, the vessel will sail exclusively in the country, with cruises designated for the locals.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Fred. Olsen recently announced a revised service resumption plan. Now, the first ship scheduled to sail is the Borealis, on May 22.

The Bolette will follow a week later, departing Dover on May 29, while the Balmoral resumes its operations on June 9. Due to having an extensive fly-cruise program, the Braemar will remain in layup until 2022.

P&O Australia

On Jan. 6, P&O Australia announced an extension of its operational pause in New Zealand, with cruises cancelled until Apr. 25.

In Australia, the cruise line plans to resume service on Apr. 30 with the Pacific Encounter.

American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines is currently planning to resume service in late February 2021.

According to the company, its fleet will start to sail on Feb. 28, with a reduced capacity and following industry-standard health and safety protocols.

Aurora Expeditions

Citing the unforeseen circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Aurora Expeditions cancelled its entire schedule for the 2020-2021 Antarctica season.

After it also cancelled some positional sailings in April, the expedition cruise line now plans to resume service on May 15.

Cunard Line

Due to the current travel constraints in place across the world, Cunard has extended its pause in operations to include sailings in May and June.

Now, the Carnival brand plans to have the Queen Mary 2 in service on June 4, the Queen Victoria on May 17 and the Queen Elizabeth on June 14.

Sea Cloud

After delaying the introduction of its newbuild, Sea Cloud Cruises now plans to resume service on March 17. On that date, the Sea Cloud II will sail from Las Palmas on a Canary Islands itinerary.

The new Sea Cloud Spirit, meanwhile, now has its inaugural cruise scheduled for Apr. 22, in the Mediterranean.

Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises has announced that the 2021 season will start on Apr. 24, with the new Celestyal Experience.

Previously, the cruise line was planning to restart service on March 6.

Viking Cruises

One of the first cruise lines to temporarily suspend operations, Viking Cruises has cancelled all cruises fleetwide until March 31.

Australis

Cruceros Australis cancelled its entire 2020-2021 season and is now planning to restart service on Sept. 25, with the Ventus Australis. The Stella Australis follows nearly a month later, on Oct. 23.