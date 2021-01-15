Costa Toscana Floats Out at Meyer Turku

The 5,224-passenger Costa Toscana has floated out to the outfitting pier at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, according to a press release.

Due to severe weather conditions, the actual filling of the drydock started the day on Jan. 14.

“The float out is always a very special occasion for us shipbuilders, as the ship is finally set to her natural environment,” Tim Meyer, the CEO of Meyer Turku, said. “As this is also the start of the final stage of shipbuilding, all the exciting colors, venues, and features will start taking their final form. In the coming months, she will be finalized at the pier and then tested and commissioned in the autumn for delivery.”

“I believe the Costa Toscana will enter service in a world where passengers will once again be able to fully enjoy the wonders of the seas and the ship on a cruise holiday,” Meyer added.

Upon the float out of the LNG-powered Toscana, the Chief Commercial Officer of Costa Cruises, Mario Zanetti, said that the cruise line is focused on a transformation of its fleet and operations into a sustainable model.

“In addition to LNG technology, we are developing other innovative solutions, such as shore power and batteries, as we continue to work towards achieving zero emissions over time,” he explained.

The Costa Toscana is a sister ship to the Costa Smeralda, which was delivered in 2019. The interior design of both vessels was curated by Adam D. Tihany.

According to the press release, the Costa Toscana has been designed with a circular economy concept.

“The use of LNG will eliminate all sulfur dioxide emissions and almost all particular matter emissions (95-100% reduction), while also significantly lowering emissions of nitrogen oxides (direct reduction of 85%) and CO 2 (up to 20%). The ship also has an intelligent energy efficiency system, and 100 % of the ship’s recycling materials (such as plastic, paper, glass, and aluminum) will be carried out of the ship and recycled,” Meyer Turku stated.