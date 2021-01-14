Celestyal Ready for April Start, New Terminal at Lavrion

Celestyal Cruises has announced that the 2021 season will set sail on April 24th with the seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary on the new Celestyal Experience.

Guests currently booked on the cancelled March and earlier April voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the amount paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 20 percent of the actual cruise fare paid.

As an added element of flexibility and recognizing the prolonged effects of the pandemic, Celestyal has announced that it will allow guests currently holding FCCs as well as guests about to receive FCCs, as a result of the new recommencement date, the opportunity to apply the FCC towards Celestyal’s soon-to-be-announced 2023 itineraries in addition to 2021 and 2022 itineraries.

The company also announced that it will move its operations for the three- and four-night Iconic Aegean itinerary from the Piraeus Port (Athens) to the Lavrion Port & Marina (Athens), located just 16 miles from the Athens Airport and similar driving time from the city center as the Piraeus Port.

The first four-night Iconic Aegean will sail on April 26th, while the three-night Iconic Aegean sailings will now sail on April 30.

Celestyal will operate from a new, dedicated terminal facility at Lavrion, which will provide an enhanced and expedited embarkation and disembarkation experience, according to a press release.

The dedicated terminal will allow for the thorough implementation of the comprehensive and enhanced health protocols, while ensuring that Celestyal’s intensive three-and-four night itineraries operate flawlessly within their time sensitive schedule.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the exciting news of our new and convenient departure port of Lavrion Port & Marina with its dedicated terminal facility opening to welcome our guests for the first sailing of our well established three and four-night Iconic Aegean itineraries for the 2021 season,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer.

“In keeping with Celestyal’s aspiration of providing more immersive experiences, Lavrion is an historic small Greek town on the outskirts of the greater Athens area and just a ten-minute drive from the world renowned site of the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion. The port and city of Lavrion is definitely one more interesting destination worth discovering. We hope that having to move the start of our scheduled season doesn’t inconvenience our guests too much. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, and we want to ensure that they receive our award-winning Celestyal experience, visiting all the unique destinations we call upon in the region.”