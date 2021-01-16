Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Aurora Expeditions Opens Pre-Registration for Antarctic 2022-2023

Sylvia Earle, Zodiac Launching (Photo: Aurora Expeditions)

Aurora Expeditions has opened pre-registration for its Antarctic 2022-2023 itineraries, according to a press release.

“Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the 22/23 season marks the highest number of trips Aurora Expeditions has operated in one Antarctic season with 26 departures running across its two state-of-the-art, purpose-built expedition ships, Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle,” the cruise line wrote.

“Pre-registration to these voyages gives travel advisors the opportunity to make sure their clients are top of the queue when bookings and promotions open in mid-February,” it added.

The program will open for bookings in mid-February alongside an early bird promotion, and those pre-registered will have first access to these offers, Aurora Expeditions stated.

The Antarctic 22/23 program includes 11 to 23-day itineraries sailing on the Greg Mortimer and her new sister ship, Sylvia Earle.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report