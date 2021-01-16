Aurora Expeditions Opens Pre-Registration for Antarctic 2022-2023

Aurora Expeditions has opened pre-registration for its Antarctic 2022-2023 itineraries, according to a press release.

“Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the 22/23 season marks the highest number of trips Aurora Expeditions has operated in one Antarctic season with 26 departures running across its two state-of-the-art, purpose-built expedition ships, Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle,” the cruise line wrote.

“Pre-registration to these voyages gives travel advisors the opportunity to make sure their clients are top of the queue when bookings and promotions open in mid-February,” it added.

The program will open for bookings in mid-February alongside an early bird promotion, and those pre-registered will have first access to these offers, Aurora Expeditions stated.

The Antarctic 22/23 program includes 11 to 23-day itineraries sailing on the Greg Mortimer and her new sister ship, Sylvia Earle.