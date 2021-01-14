Silver Dawn Floats Out at Fincantieri

Silversea Cruises’ new Silver Dawn touched water for the first time today during her float-out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The fitting out phase will now begin as the Silver Dawn will become the 10th ship in the Silversea fleet in 2021.

“We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn,” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months."

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Based on the very successful design of Silver Muse, Silver Dawn is the fourth ship we will have built for Silversea. For a shipbuilder there can be no better acknowledgement than the one of a demanding and prestigious owner who welcomes innovation with enthusiasm. We are therefore extremely proud to celebrate the launch of this ship. She consolidates the technological and management leadership of our Group which takes on even greater value in the very challenging situation we are experiencing.”