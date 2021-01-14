Cruise Industry News GCSI

Silver Dawn Floats Out at Fincantieri

Silver Dawn

Silversea Cruises’ new Silver Dawn touched water for the first time today during her float-out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The fitting out phase will now begin as the Silver Dawn will become the 10th ship in the Silversea fleet in 2021.

Silver Dawn

“We proudly celebrate this major milestone in the build of our beautiful new Silver Dawn,” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet. We look forward to revealing these in the coming months."

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Based on the very successful design of Silver Muse, Silver Dawn is the fourth ship we will have built for Silversea. For a shipbuilder there can be no better acknowledgement than the one of a demanding and prestigious owner who welcomes innovation with enthusiasm. We are therefore extremely proud to celebrate the launch of this ship. She consolidates the technological and management leadership of our Group which takes on even greater value in the very challenging situation we are experiencing.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Okinawa

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today