Marella Extends Operations Pause Again

Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to "continued uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, it has extended its pause in operations until March 31 for all European sailings and until April 30 for all long-haul sailings," in a press release.
Itineraries impacted include the following:
- Explorer sailings from Tenerife and Las Palmas from Feb 3 up to and including March 31.
- Explorer 2 sailings from Barbados from Feb. 3 up to and including April 30.
- Discovery sailings from Málaga on Feb. 3 and from Montego Bay, Jamaica up to and including April 30.
- Discovery 2 sailings from Paphos from March 31 up to and including March 31.