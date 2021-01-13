Cruise Industry News GCSI

Marella Extends Operations Pause Again

Marella Discovery

Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to "continued uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, it has extended its pause in operations until March 31 for all European sailings and until April 30 for all long-haul sailings," in a press release.

Itineraries impacted include the following: 

  • Explorer sailings from Tenerife and Las Palmas from Feb 3 up to and including March 31.
  • Explorer 2 sailings from Barbados from Feb. 3 up to and including April 30.
  • Discovery sailings from Málaga on Feb. 3 and from Montego Bay, Jamaica up to and including April 30.
  • Discovery 2 sailings from Paphos from March 31 up to and including March 31.
