Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Cruising Through April

Royal Caribbean Group announced that it will keep operations suspended for most ships through April.

"As we work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government authorities around the world toward this shared goal, we are extending the suspension of certain sailings for our cruise lines," the company said, in a statement.

The following schedule reflects adjustments to upcoming 2021 itineraries.

Royal Caribbean International : Suspending sailings through April 30, including Spectrum of the Seas from Feb. 16 through Feb. 28 Excluding Quantum of the Seas

: Celebrity Cruises : Suspending sailings through April 30, including the May 1 transatlantic cruise on Celebrity Apex May through Oct. 2021 Europe and transatlantic cruises on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation will also be suspended

: Silversea Cruises: Suspending through April 1

Azamara: Suspending sailings through April 30



Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas resumed sailing in Singapore last month with the local government’s CruiseSafe Certification. The certification confirms the three- and four-night Ocean Getaways meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed by the Singapore government.