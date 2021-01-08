Cruise Industry News GCSI

AIDA Postpones Cruises Until March 6

AIDAperla

AIDA Cruises has announced further cancellation of cruises in light of the lockdown in Germany that is expected to be in effect at least until Jan. 31.

Thus, AIDA said it has cancelled all the seven-day sailings of the AIDAperla and AIDAmar in the Canary Islands until the end of February and that it hopes to resume its programs there from March 6.

Also, affecting all the brand’s other winter destinations, cruise ships are not permitted until further notice, according to a statement from the cruise line.

Thus, the AIDAprima’s winter sailings from Dubai have been cancelled, while the first Mediterranean cruise for the AIDAstella has been pushed back to March 6, when AIDA also plans to sail its first voyage of the year in Northern Europe.

Meanwhile, the AIDAsol’s February transit from Palma (Mallorca) to Hamburg has been cancelled, as well as February and March cruises aboard the AIDAcara and AIDAaura to Norway.

