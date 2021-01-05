Crystal Endeavor on Track for Summer 2021 Launch

The Crystal Endeavor, the German-built, PC6-designated vessel for Crystal Expedition Cruises is on track to debut in Summer 2021, the cruise line has announced in a press release.

“As the most spacious and luxurious ship in the expedition market, the Crystal Endeavor will offer new ways for luxury travelers to explore the world while also delivering on what Crystal does best – a design that anticipates the needs and comforts of our guests; generous public spaces and elegant suites; immersive and enriching destination experiences; world-class cuisine and, of course, warm and attentive service from the best crew in the world,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO.

This news comes as Crystal Expedition Cruises previously stated that it couldn’t stick to the original delivery date of August 2020 due to the pandemic-related shutdown of the MV Werften shipyard. Crystal has canceled the Crystal Endeavor voyages through May 1, 2021, and is currently reviewing the ship’s published summer itineraries, it has stated.

According to the press release, Genting Hong Kong (GHK), Crystal’s parent company, recently completed a 193-million-euro loan agreement with the German government for the completion of Crystal Endeavor and to support the operations of the shipyard through March 2021.

The 200-passenger Crystal Endeavor is planning to navigate some of the world’s most remote areas, offering voyages in three categories: far-flung destinations, the exploration of cultural regions including the regions’ populations, and the exploration of natural areas.

Some of the upcoming destinations planned for the Crystal Endeavor include the Norwegian Fjords and Scottish Isles, France, Spain and Portugal, the Atlantic Isles and Western Africa, Brazil and Argentina, and Antarctica.