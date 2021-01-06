Vancouver

Regent Announces Suite Upgrades, Gift Cards for Travel Advisors

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched a promotion allowing, among other things, to upgrade a 2-Category Suite to a Penthouse Suite on all published sailings when booked before Feb. 28, 2021.

“Travelers can take the unrivaled Regent experience to new heights by relaxing and unwinding in their embarkation city with a FREE 1-Night Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay when they upgrade to a Concierge Suite. Or, they can upgrade to a luxuriously-appointed Penthouse Suite and enjoy additional perks and amenities including a personal butler,” the cruise line stated in a press release.

Guests from the U.S. and Canada sailing in a Deluxe Window through Penthouse Suites can also enjoy the benefits of 50 percent reduced deposits, except on Grand Voyages and World Cruises, the cruise line wrote.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has also launched a $100 Gift Card incentive for Travel Partners in the U.S. and Canada.

“After the year that our Travel Advisors have had, we wanted to provide a strong tool with few restrictions to tempt their clients, with as many available choices as possible. Which is why we made Upgrade Your Horizon our most generous suite upgrade offer by opening it up to all available ships, voyages, and destinations,” said Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing at Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Randall Soy.

“Their professionalism and determination throughout this crisis have been incredible and we at Regent are proud to work alongside them,” Soy added.

