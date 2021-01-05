Atlas Ocean to Feature L'OCCITANE Spa

Atlas Ocean Voyages and L'OCCITANE en Provence have announced the Luxury SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE for the World Navigator, debuting later this year.

"We are glad to partner with L'OCCITANE to bring their signature treatments to the open seas,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “World Navigator’s SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE will offer experienced, inquisitive and fun-seeking guests the luxury brand’s Mediterranean art-de-vivre with the same top-quality service and ingredients for which L'OCCITANE is world-renowned. Our two companies have already been working well together for Mystic Invest’s hotel brands and river vessels, and this is a positive, organic next step.”

“We are delighted to go further in our partnership with Mystic Invest and bring Spa L’OCCITANE unique experience to sea with Atlas Ocean Voyages,” added Frederic Darque, L’OCCITANE Global B2B & Spa General Manager. “Travelers at sea can enjoy the same high-quality treatments as they do on land, a fully integrated wellbeing journey to the sunny soils of the South of France.”

SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE treatments combine exclusive sequences, all hand-performed, with authentic ingredients from Provence, certified in origin and proven effectiveness.

Guests can choose among L'OCCITANE exhaustive spa treatments menu, which features the Destination Deluxe 2020 award-winning treatment "Sleep & Reset Massage,” an innovative 90-minute massage with proven* effectiveness on sleep quality, according to a press release.

Located on the main deck, Deck 4, the new 947 sq. ft. (88 m2) SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE welcomes guests in a soothing reception room, featuring the Relaxing Pillow Mist, L'OCCITANE’s signature scent, the company said.

Therapists invite guests into one of two treatment rooms for their SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE experience. Afterwards, guests can bask in their post-treatment glow and detox in SeaSpa’s infrared sauna or relax on plush loungers in the spa’s serenity lounge and enjoy soothing vistas of the passing oceanscape through expansive windows.

Additionally, all staterooms and suites will also include complimentary L’OCCITANE shampoo, hair conditioner, body wash, and handwash for guests to enjoy in their en-suite spa bathrooms.