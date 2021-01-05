Vancouver

P&O Australia on Track for Delivery of 2 Ships

Pacifc Encounter

The President of P&O Cruises Australia Sture Myrmell has announced that the cruise line is on track with the delivery of the Pacific Adventure (former Golden Princess) and Pacific Encounter (former Star Princess).

The two ships are expected to join the Pacific Explorer in the first half of 2021.

“We can't wait to resume cruising because it also means opportunity for our devoted crew who do so much to deliver exceptional cruise holidays and for whom 2020 was a particularly tough year,” Myrmell said in a video address posted on Facebook.

“We all long for the day when cruise holidays are back on the agenda with all the protocols in place to provide a safe and healthy cruise holiday environment.”

The Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter were previously operated by Princess Cruises.

The Pacific Encounter will be based in Brisbane, while the Pacific Adventure will be sailing from Sydney, according to the cruise line’s previous statements.

