Cruise Ships Back in Service January 2021 Update

A number of cruise ships are sailing globally in January as the industry continues its restart, in a staggered phased-in approach with an emphasis on regional start ups.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in January:

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856

Built: 1999

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: World Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360

Built: 2017

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: 7 and 14 nights to the Canaries calling at Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2018

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: 21 nights to the Canaries, with stops at Tenerife, La Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Set to start on January 10, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2010

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: 10 nights to Livorno, Civitavecchia, Messina, Valletta, Piraeus and Katakolon

Status: Set to start on February 14, 2021

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia

Status: Set to start on January 7, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Status: Set to start on January 2, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAmar

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2012

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, La Palma, Funchal and Lanzarote

Status: Set to start on January 3, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAstella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192

Built: 2013

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille and Barcelona

Status: Set to start on January 22, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAprima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Itinerary: Muscat and Abu Dhabi

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on January 29, 2021

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Tenerife (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries and Madeira – Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, La Gomera, La Palma, El Hierro and Funchal

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After offering expedition cruises to Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Poland for the past few months, the vessel is now set to sail new winter itineraries to Norway and the Lapland, exploring Finland and Sweden

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled for January 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72

Built: 2005

Homeport: Cairns (Australia)

Itinerary: Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland

Status: Concluding its first post-pandemic season

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Adventurer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 2019

Homeport: Cairns, Brisbane, Freemantle, Broome and Adelaide (Australia)

Itinerary: Coral Sea, South Australia, Great Australian Bight and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on January 22, 2021

Cruise Line: True North Cruises

Ship: True North

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 2005

Homeport: Cairns (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)

Ship: Asuka II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines

Ship: Nippon Maru

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Venus Cruise

Ship: Pacific Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680

Built: 1998

Homeport: Osaka, Nagoya, Kobe, Yokohama and Tokyo (Japan)

Itinerary: One- to three-night cruises to Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Heritage Expeditions

Ship: Spirit of Enderby

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50

Built: 1984

Homeport: Bluff (New Zealand)

Itinerary: Fiordland, Stewart Island and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Lapérouse

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264

Built: 2018

Itinerary: Expeditions to remote parts of New Zealand, exclusive to New Zealanders

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled to February 2021