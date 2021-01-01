Former Carnival Cruise Line Ship Scrapped in India

The Ocean Dream has ended her seagoing career, having been sailed up on the beach in Alang, India, earlier this week.

The 1982-built ship was originally Carnival Cruise Line's Tropicale, sailing for Carnival through 2000 when it transferred to the Costa brand.

The Danish-built ship then moved to P&O Cruises Australia, owned by Carnival, for a short stint as the Pacific Star before eventually being sold to Pullmantur Cruises.

Pullmantur operated the ship for a few years before chartering it to Peace Boat, where it sailed until 2019.

Peace Boat was founded in the early 1980s, offering shorter cruises, and has slowly expanded into global months-long voyages with the purpose of raising awareness and building connections internationally among groups that work for peace, human rights, environmental protection and sustainable development.