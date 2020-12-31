Vancouver

Two Cruise Ships Make It To Funchal for New Year's Eve

Mein Schiff 3

It may not been the dozen cruise ships of last year, but two cruise ships are in Funchal for the city's New Year's eve celebration. 

The port has become a key destination for ships on New Year's eve, with a massive harbor-located fireworks celebration. 

For 2021, TUI's Mein Schiff 1 is at anchor along with the Mein Schiff 3.

The latter ship only has crew aboard, while the Mein Schiff 1 is sailing her winter Canary Islands program under numerous health and safety measures, with a reported 1,083 guests onboard and 770 crew.

Under normal circumstances the Mein Schiff 1 can accommodate 2,900 guests at 100 percent double occupancy, but with new safety guidelines and social distancing, TUI has trimmed occupancy.

Hapag-Lloyd'ds Europa 2 was also scheduled to be in Funchal but that call has reportedly been cancelled. 

 

