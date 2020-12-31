Two Cruise Ships Make It To Funchal for New Year's Eve

It may not been the dozen cruise ships of last year, but two cruise ships are in Funchal for the city's New Year's eve celebration.

The port has become a key destination for ships on New Year's eve, with a massive harbor-located fireworks celebration.

For 2021, TUI's Mein Schiff 1 is at anchor along with the Mein Schiff 3.

The latter ship only has crew aboard, while the Mein Schiff 1 is sailing her winter Canary Islands program under numerous health and safety measures, with a reported 1,083 guests onboard and 770 crew.

Under normal circumstances the Mein Schiff 1 can accommodate 2,900 guests at 100 percent double occupancy, but with new safety guidelines and social distancing, TUI has trimmed occupancy.

Hapag-Lloyd'ds Europa 2 was also scheduled to be in Funchal but that call has reportedly been cancelled.