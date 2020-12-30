Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Looks Back on 'Best of 2020'

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is closing the year by reflecting on the very best of 2020, according to a press release, which has included a thriving Virtual Cruising program and the introduction of two new ships in what has been a challenging and unprecedented year for the industry, the company said.

On March 13, 2020, the company paused its operations and adapted to a new way of working. In April, it launched its award-winning Virtual Cruising program. Since then there has been a new virtual cruise set sail every week, supported by hundreds of social media posts and almost 200 videos, which between them have been viewed over 1.6 million times.

In July, Fred. Olsen announced it would be welcoming two new ships: the Bolette and Borealis, which between them bring a host of new facilities for guests, including two-tiered theatres and restaurants, all-weather pools and culinary demonstration venues, to complement their fleet of smaller ships.

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“If there is one thing that 2020 has taught us, it is that while it has without doubt brought its challenges, we have also achieved an awful lot, and we must recognise and celebrate that.

“We may have spent the majority of the year not sailing – which is a first for us all in the cruise industry – but in that time we have still managed to win a number of awards, and have found a new way of connecting with our guests.

“Through our Virtual Cruising programme, we have been able to bring the joys of cruising to our guests directly into their homes, transporting them virtually to destinations including Norway, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and more. But more importantly, it has provided a platform for our guests to be able to interact with ourselves and each other, helping to combat isolation and loneliness throughout periods of lockdown.

“We have also seen an increase in the number of those booking with us for the first time, which is testament to the hard work of our teams this year in putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“What’s more, when we do welcome our guests back on board next year, we will be doing so with two fantastic new ships among the fleet – Bolette and Borealis - and we can’t wait!

“I would like to thank you all for your support throughout 2020, and wish you all a very Happy New Year.”