Vancouver

AIDA Cancels Cruises Due to IT Problems

AIDAperla

AIDA is cancelling its New Year's Eve cruises for the AIDAperla and AIDAmar, citing IT problems as German media widely reported the company was facing a cyber security issue.

The AIDAperla is now set to resume service in the Canaries on January 2, followed by the AIDAmar on January 3.

Bild, a German newspaper, reported on Monday a cyber security issue at both the AIDA headquarters in Rostock and aboard the company's vessels. Citing passengers aboard, Bild said that the ships' onboard boarding card system was not functioning. 

"The boarding pass system has stopped working," one passenger said. "Slips of paper are used that would otherwise be automatically debited, for example when you buy something. We learned secretly from the staff that there had been a hacker attack on the AIDA servers."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report