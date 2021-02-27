Cruise Ship Retail Evolves With These Interesting Shops

Modern cruise ships can be a paradise for shopping, offering duty-free souvenirs, cruise line items and even famous brands. Among the many square meters of retail on the vessels, there are some of the most unique and interesting choices.

AIDA’s Sea of Flowers

AIDA Cruises has a flower shop onboard some of its ships. Called Sea of Flowers, the store has its own team of florists, who can prepare flower arrangements for several occasions, including romantic dinners and birthdays. The shop also sells maritime and seasonal items, as well as decorative goods.

Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique sells experiences on Disney ships.

There, young guests can be ‘transformed’ into their favorite characters–including princesses, knights, pirates, and even Star Wars characters. The process includes hairstyling, costumes, makeup and more.

Carnival’s Build-A-Bear Workshop At Sea

At Carnival’s Build-A-Bear Workshop At Sea, passengers can create their own personalized stuffed teddies. According to Carnival, the teddies come in all forms and shapes - including dogs, bunnies, sharks, The Cat in the Hat, and more. Guests can also choose clothing and accessories for their new friends.

Allure of the Seas’ Star Pier

With a social vibe, Star Pier mixes shopping and entertainment on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. The store was designed with a focus on teenagers, featuring a DJ booth and a Wii game area. Items for sale include clothing, accessories, and electronic games.

Celebrity Cruises’ iLounge

In 2010, Celebrity Cruises introduced the iLounge – the first Authorized Apple Specialist at Sea. According to the cruise line, the shop offers many tax- and duty-free Apple products. The Celebrity iLounge also works as an internet café, where guests can use the internet on Apple devices.

Norwegian’s The Bake Shop

Offering macarons, cupcakes, cookies, chocolate pralines and more. The Bake Shop is an ideal place for those with a sweet tooth. Most of the shop’s products are also available in the Atrium Café onboard some Norwegian Cruise Line ships.