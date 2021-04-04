8 Cruise Line Private Islands in the Caribbean

With the industry set to restart with short cruises in North America, private islands that offer a bubble-type experience will be key to deployment going forward. We take a look at eight of them:
Castaway Cay
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Location: The Bahamas
One of the most iconic private islands, Castaway Cay is located in the Bahamas. According to Disney, the island has everything needed for the perfect beach getaway– including lounge chairs, beach umbrellas, and tasty food. The island also offers scenic walking trails, water play areas, open-air BBQ dining locations, and more.
Great Stirrup Cay
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Location: The Bahamas
In Norwegian Cruise Line’s words, Great Stirrup Cay is an idyllic paradise. One of the oldest private islands in the Bahamas, it’s a traditional tropical destination, with beaches, lounges, and cabanas. Also featured are bars, restaurants, a spa, and a zipline.
Half Moon Cay
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Location: The Bahamas
Holland America’s private island Half Moon Cay offers a wide array of activities, including snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding, and more. With a half-moon shaped beach, the island even has a chapel for wedding and renewal of vows.
Harvest Caye
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Location: Belize
Equipped with a huge swimming pool, Harvest Caye is Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest private destination. Located in Belize, the island has a beach, a saltwater lagoon, a zipline, and a marina with its own bars and restaurants.
Labadee
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Location: Haiti
Developed by Royal Caribbean, the destination was introduced in the 1980s. Currently, other than several beaches, it offers an alpine coaster, a zipline, watersports, a Haitian flea market, and more.
Perfect Day at CocoCay
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Location: The Bahamas
Perfect Day at CocoCay recently received a $250 million investment. Now, it features a beach club, a lagoon, and even a water park – with the tallest waterslides in North America. Another highlight is the Up, Up & Away helium balloon, which allows guests to see the island from the sky.
Princess Cays
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Location: The Bahamas
According to Princess Cruises, the private destination boasts outstanding amenities while carefully preserving local nature. Among the attractions here is an observation tower, a full range of watersports, and a beach BBQ area.
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Location: The Bahamas
Bahama’s newest private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, was introduced in 2019. Previously used as a sand extraction site, the island was redeveloped by MSC Cruises and now features a complete tropical experience with beaches, a saltwater lagoon, a lighthouse, a sports zone, and more.