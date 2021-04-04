Vancouver

8 Cruise Line Private Islands in the Caribbean

With the industry set to restart with short cruises in North America, private islands that offer a bubble-type experience will be key to deployment going forward. We take a look at eight of them:

Castaway Cay

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Location: The Bahamas

One of the most iconic private islands, Castaway Cay is located in the Bahamas. According to Disney, the island has everything needed for the perfect beach getaway– including lounge chairs, beach umbrellas, and tasty food. The island also offers scenic walking trails, water play areas, open-air BBQ dining locations, and more.

Great Stirrup Cay

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Location: The Bahamas

In Norwegian Cruise Line’s words, Great Stirrup Cay is an idyllic paradise. One of the oldest private islands in the Bahamas, it’s a traditional tropical destination, with beaches, lounges, and cabanas. Also featured are bars, restaurants, a spa, and a zipline.

Half Moon Cay

Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Location: The Bahamas

Holland America’s private island Half Moon Cay offers a wide array of activities, including snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding, and more. With a half-moon shaped beach, the island even has a chapel for wedding and renewal of vows.

Harvest Caye

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Location: Belize

Equipped with a huge swimming pool, Harvest Caye is Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest private destination. Located in Belize, the island has a beach, a saltwater lagoon, a zipline, and a marina with its own bars and restaurants.

Labadee

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Location: Haiti

Developed by Royal Caribbean, the destination was introduced in the 1980s. Currently, other than several beaches, it offers an alpine coaster, a zipline, watersports, a Haitian flea market, and more.

Perfect Day at CocoCay

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Location: The Bahamas

Perfect Day at CocoCay recently received a $250 million investment. Now, it features a beach club, a lagoon, and even a water park – with the tallest waterslides in North America. Another highlight is the Up, Up & Away helium balloon, which allows guests to see the island from the sky.

Princess Cays

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Location: The Bahamas

According to Princess Cruises, the private destination boasts outstanding amenities while carefully preserving local nature. Among the attractions here is an observation tower, a full range of watersports, and a beach BBQ area.

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Location: The Bahamas

Bahama’s newest private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, was introduced in 2019. Previously used as a sand extraction site, the island was redeveloped by MSC Cruises and now features a complete tropical experience with beaches, a saltwater lagoon, a lighthouse, a sports zone, and more.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report