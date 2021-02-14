8 Cruise Ship Signature Pizzerias

Signature pizzerias are a growing trend onboard. Here’s a selection of some of the most popular pizza choices in the industry:

Sorrento’s – Royal Caribbean

Free of charge, Sorrento’s is a hit on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship classes. According to the cruise line, the pizzeria serves authentic New York pizza, combining classic options– such as plain cheese and Margherita–with special ones, such as the BBQ-infused Caribbean Dream pizza.

Pummid’Oro – Costa

Costa Crociere’s signature pizzeria, Pummid’Oro, is available on most of the ships in the fleet. Leveraging its Italian origins, the cruise line developed the restaurant in partnership with the University of Gastronomy Sciences of Pollenzo, northern Italy.

Pizzeria del Capitano – Carnival

Carnival’s Pizzeria del Capitano is open 24/7 and included in the cruise price. The venue serves handmade pizza, prepared with Italian flour and special mozzarella. Options include Margherita, Funghi, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, and Quattro Formaggi. Some Carnival ships also feature Pizza Pirate, a similar pizza joint.

Alfredo’s Pizzeria – Princess

At Princess Cruises’ Alfredo’s Pizzeria, the pizzas are individual and made-to-order by specialized chefs in open kitchens. They are served straight from the oven and complemented with special beers and a selection of wines by the glass.

New York Pizza – Holland America Line

Available on five Holland America ships, New York Pizza offers a choice of five different pizzas, named after New York’s famed boroughs. Overlooking the pool deck, the venue features made-to-order pizzas topped with fresh ingredients.

Spaccanapoli – Silversea

Building upon Silversea’s Italian heritage, Spaccanapoli was named after a street in Naples, southern Italy. According to the luxury cruise line, this pizzeria reflects the Italian way of life, using the freshest ingredients and authentic dough.

Osteria Pizza & Pasta – TUI

With à la carte service, Osteria Pizza & Pasta has both indoor and outdoor seating areas. According to TUI Cruises, the venue invites guests to experience ‘La Dolce Vita’, with homemade pizza and top Italian wines. The restaurant also serves pasta and salads, as well as deserts.

Pinocchio’s Pizzeria – Disney

Present on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, Pinocchio’s Pizzeria serves pizza slices by the ships’ pool deck. The menu features classic choices– including pepperoni, plain cheese, vegetarian and Hawaiian.