Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

The Top Onboard Amusement Parks

Some cruise ships have features that could easily be part of on shore amusement parks. From Carnival’s new roller coaster to Royal Caribbean’s now-traditional carousel, here’s a selection of those one-of-a-kind attractions:

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster – Carnival

Carnival Bolt

Set to debut on the new Mardi Gras, BOLT is the first roller coaster at sea. The all-electric ride has an open-air course, suspended over the ship. With a motorcycle-style car, BOLT also allows guests to choose how fast they want to go.

Go-Karts – Norwegian

Norwegian Go Kart

Currently, three Norwegian Cruise Line ships offer go-kart tracks on their top decks. Called Speedways, these tracks are available on the Norwegian Encore, the Norwegian Joy, and the Norwegian Bliss. With a capacity for ten racers at a time, the attractions use all-electric karts that can reach about 50 km/h.  

Carousel – Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Carousel

Available on every Oasis Class ship, the Carousel is the highlight of the Boardwalk neighborhood on those vessels. According to Royal Caribbean, the hand-crafted ride evokes childhood memories, with horses, zebras, and bunnies inviting guests to hop on for a spin.

Dream Park at the Pier – Dream

Dream Park at the Pier

Dream Cruises’ new ship, the Global Dream, will debut in 2022 with an entire theme park onboard. Called Dream Park at the Pier, the attraction will feature its own roller coaster, as well as a trampoline park, a surf simulator, and more.

Sportplex – MSC

MSC Sportplex

The multipurpose venue Sportplex can be found on MSC’s Meraviglia Class ships. In addition to a sports court, the area features a bowling alley, a video arcade, and F1 simulators.

In the evening, the sports court is transformed into a party venue.

Studio B – Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Studio B

Studio B is the ice-skating rink onboard Royal Caribbean International's ships. During the day, guests can test their skating abilities here. At night, the rink is transformed into a show venue for world-class professional skaters’ performances.

Laser Tag – Norwegian

Norwegian Laser Tag

Norwegian Cruise Line introduced at-sea Laser Tag arenas with the Norwegian Joy in 2017. The attraction is now available on two other ships – including the new Norwegian Encore, which has an enlarged version of it. The open-air arenas have a scenic and impressive setup, recreating sci-fi themes.

SkyRide – Carnival

Carnival SkyRide

Carnival’s SkyRide allows guests to ‘bike’ around the ship while suspended above the deck and the ocean. The two-lane, pedal-powered ride is available on Vista-class ships.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today