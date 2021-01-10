Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

The Best Cruise Ship Pool Decks

One of the most traditional features of any cruise ship is the pool deck.

Just like the industry, the decks have evolved over the years, offering new and unique features such as water parks and infinity pools. Here’s our selection of the most interesting pool decks at sea:

Royal Caribbean Amplified Pool Deck

Royal Caribbean Amplified

Royal Caribbean Amplified

A new Caribbean-themed pool deck is being added to Royal Caribbean’s "Amplified" ships. With a colorful décor, the area is filled with new cabanas, hammocks and lounge chairs.

A new signature bar, The Lime and Coconut, helps to create the vibe with DJ parties and Caribbean-inspired cocktails.

Viking Infinity Pool

Viking Infinity Pool

Viking Infinity Pool

Located at the stern, the Infinity Pool Deck is available on every Viking vessel. The area features a swimming pool, which uses a glass back to give the impression of being connected to the sea.

AIDA Beach Club

AIDA Beach Club

AIDA Beach Club

A unique pool deck, the Beach Club is available on AIDA’s newest ships. Complete with palm trees and a tiki bar, the area has a tropical feel even on a cold Northern Europe winter day. The Beach Club also doubles as a party hall, offering DJ music and laser shows every night.

Aft Lidos on Costa

Costa Aft Lido

Costa Aft Lido

Spanning through three decks, this pool deck is located on the top of most of Costa’s newest ships. With a glass waterfall and Jacuzzis suspended over the side of the vessels, it offers amazing views over the stern.

Celebrity’s Solariums

Celebrity Solarium

Celebrity Solarium

With a chic, tasteful decoration, the Solarium is present on Celebrity's entire fleet.

The glass-enclosed pool deck offers a quiet retreat for adults, complete with relaxing music and whirlpools.

TUI Cruises' 25-Meter Long Pool

TUI 25 meter

TUI 25 meter

The Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises is famous for its huge 25-meter long swimming pools. When necessary, the pool can be divided into two smaller pools, using a foldable partition.

Main Pool on Princess’ Royal Class

Princess Main Pool

Princess Main Pool

The main pool on some of Princess Cruises’ Royal Class ships has an additional attraction: an 85-water jet fountain feature for shows. Another highlight of these pool decks is the SeaWalk, a suspended glass platform that allows guests to feel suspended over the ocean.

MSC Seaside Class’ Aft Pool

MSC Aft Pool

MSC Aft Pool

Designed to bring guests closer to the sea, the Aft Pool on MSC’s Seaside Class is located nearer to the waterline than usual. Facing the wake of the ships, the deck offers unique views of the navigation and an ample sunbathing area.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Okinawa

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report