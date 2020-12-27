Some of the Best Suites Onboard Cruise Ships

Some cruise lines spare no expense in creating the biggest and most extravagant cabins afloat. From private solariums and saunas to boardrooms and duplexes, there are options for everyone:

Haven Garden Villa – Norwegian

Accommodating up to eight passengers, Norwegian’s Garden Villas are among the biggest suites at sea. Comprising three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the villa features floor-to-ceiling glass windows in all areas and even a private sundeck with a jacuzzi. Guests staying in one of these also get access to all Haven’s private areas, including its exclusive pool deck.

Regent Suite – Regent

One of the biggest and most extravagant suites at sea, the Regent Suite is available on the Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Splendor. Located in the top part of the ship, this two-bedroom three-bathroom suite comes with a huge balcony and a private enclosed solarium. The suite also includes a living room, a separate dining area, and a private spa, complete with a steam room and sauna.

Owner’s Suite – Viking

The Owner’s Suite is the biggest accommodation onboard Viking Cruises ships. It has books and art from Viking’s Chairman Torstein Hagen’s personal library. It also includes a private dry sauna, a spacious balcony, and a wine collection. Additionally, living up to its name, it comes with a 12-seat boardroom that can be used for meetings or dinner parties at sea.

Queens Grill Grand Duplex Apartments – Cunard

Two Grand Duplex Apartments can be found onboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2. With Art-Deco inspired décor, the suites have some unique features, which include a spiral staircase, an exercise area, and a two-story glass wall.

Sky Suite - Princess

Hosting up to five guests, the Sky Suite can be found on Princess Cruises’ newest cruise ships. One of the main features of the suite is its huge balcony – the biggest at sea, according to Princess. With 93 m² of continuous area, the balcony offers 270-degree panorama views and a private telescope for some late-night sky gazing.

Crystal Penthouse Suite – Crystal

Complete with butler service, the Crystal Penthouse Suite has a master bedroom, a dining room, and a living room that includes a built-in bar. Its highlight is the master bathroom that boasts a flat-screen HD TV, heated floor, and a jacuzzi.

Yacht Club Royal Suite - MSC

At 56 m², the Royal Suite is the biggest in MSC’s Yacht Club area. Designed as a ‘corner’ room, it features two balconies – one of them with an external dining table and a private whirlpool. Other highlights include a living room and a walk-in closet, besides Yacht Club’s private areas. When staying in this suite, guests get access to a reserved part of the ship that includes an exclusive pool deck, lounge, library, and restaurant.

Edge Villa – Celebrity

Called ‘residences’ by Celebrity Cruises, these two-story suites feature one bedroom, two full bathrooms, and a plunge pool. Other than a private terrace, they also include floor-to-ceiling windows and a living lounge.