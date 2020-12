Latest Return to Cruise Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line's Fleet

Norwegian Cruise Line is targeting a early 2021 return to cruising, based on deployment and available cruises on its website.

The latest look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Norwegian Bliss

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Norwegian Breakaway

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatán and Cozumel

Norwegian Dawn

Date: April 12, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Venice

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Monte Carlo, Naples, Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos, Argostoli, Kotor and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore

Date: March 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Epic

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Lucia and St. Kitts

Norwegian Escape

Date: March 11, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Gem

Date: April 5, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Getaway

Date: April 11, 2021

Homeport: New York City to Civitavecchia

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf, Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Jewel

Date: April 1, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu to Papeete

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Kauai, Hilo, Kailua Kona, Nuku Hiva, Moorea and Bora Bora

Norwegian Joy

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Pearl

Date: April 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Sky

Date: April 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Date: April 8, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Istanbul, Mykonos, Santorini, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Rhodes

Norwegian Star

Date: April 16, 2021

Homeport: New York to Southampton

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Halifax, Reykjavik, Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Cobh, Portland and Le Havre

Norwegian Sun

Date: April 27, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria

Pride of America

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai