Marella and TUI Launch Big Cruise Sale

Starting on Saturday, customers can look forward to savings on new bookings across TUI, Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises and book with complete confidence with the travel promise, TUI announced.

Customers can book with complete confidence with free changes on bookings made up until Feb. 28 2021 on holidays departing between May 1 2021 to Oct. 31 2021 up to 21 days before departure. COVID cover is also included on all new bookings made in January and February for departures before April 30 2021 and summer 2021 holidays for new bookings made between Dec. 26 and Feb. 28.

The company also said there are also low deposits, direct debit payment option and thousands of free kids places and customers can use the code SAVE to save hundreds on TUI package holidays.

Marella Cruises has revealed details of its summer 2021 deals with a number of great discounts and savings available for customers. Customers can also book with free changes thanks to the Marella Cruises Promise and flexible changes, so customers can make changes to their bookings whether they’re affected by COVID or not.

TUI River Cruises also detailed of savings of up to £500 on summer 2021 sailings. In addition, up to 16 additional solo cabins with no single supplements are available for summer 2021 on each of its river ships.



