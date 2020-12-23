Coral Expeditions To Return in January with Coral Adventurer

Coral Expeditions has announced that the Coral Adventurer will return to operations this January after a ten-month hiatus in her homeport of Cairns.

Having successfully completed an eight voyage season with the Coral Discoverer on the Great Barrier Reef with new health protocols in place, Coral Expeditions is now ready to expand its domestic itineraries with the Adventurer, the company said.

This new series of expeditions involve wilderness coastlines of Australia previously unvisited in the company’s 35-year history.

Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director stated: “As we head into 2021 with ongoing uncertainties for the travel industry, there is no better sanctuary than our own home shores. Our new voyages celebrate Australia with small numbers of local guests and crew traversing a large tract of the continent that we have not explored before on a number of unique voyages between Cairns, Brisbane, Adelaide and Fremantle this summer."

As with other domestic itineraries, guests will be drawn from the Australian market and capped at under 100. Coral Expeditions operates an all-Australian flagged fleet with an Australian crew. Its proven SailSAFE health protocols, duly approved by all state authorities, will remain in place till risks recede. To assist guests and the broader travel industry in this time of uncertainty, Coral Expeditions will continue offering flexible booking and deposit protection terms.