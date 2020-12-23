Milwaukee 'Thrilled' to Work With Pearl Seas Cruises

The Port of Milwaukee is thrilled to become a turnaround port for Pearl Seas Cruises, its director Adam Tindall-Schlicht told Cruise Industry News.

The long-term agreement signed between the two entities in December 2020 relates to the cruise line’s Great Lakes itineraries and will go into force starting in 2021.

(Pictured above: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Pearl Mist Captain George Ciortan, and Port Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht in June 2019. The photo was taken at the dock leased under the new agreement.)

“Port Milwaukee has seen a significant increase in international cruise activity in recent years, and Pearl Seas Cruises with the Pearl Mist, was truly the first that put Milwaukee and Wisconsin on the international radar for its Great Lakes service and its itineraries featuring our port as its homeport,” Tindall-Schlicht said.

According to Tindall-Schlicht, the Pearl Mist – the 216-passenger ship built in 2014 – first called at Milwaukee in 2018. A year later, the ship starting using Milwaukee as its turnaround port.

Tindall-Schlicht said that it is the Great Lakes itinerary that’s been driving traffic to Milwaukee.

“Cruise passengers on the Great Lakes have the opportunity to see some of the really great cities of North America that maybe they haven't had the opportunity to before,” he said.

“Post-pandemic, we believe that the international cruise passenger will be seeking opportunities, particularly those that are more comfortable in the North American space, that are closer to home, with more familiar amenities, and more familiar health care services that are easily accessible by doing a seven- to 10-day cruise on the Great Lakes in U.S. and Canadian waters,” he explained.

Additionally, Tindall-Schlicht stated that the port’s commitment to customer service also made this success possible.

“(It’s) the way we roll out the red carpet,” he said. “We believe that every passenger on a Great Lakes itinerary deserves an individualized welcome. Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites are keen to bring our passengers and bring Great Lakes cruise passengers to our city with open arms.”

Earlier in 2020, Viking Cruises also selected Milwaukee as its turnaround port for the Great Lakes itineraries starting 2022.