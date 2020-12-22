Cunard Unveils Upgrade Sale

Complimentary money to spend onboard and accommodation upgrades are available for guests for selected voyages through to 2023 from Cunard Line in a new special promotion, according to a press release.

Guests booking selected 2021 and 2022 voyages of seven nights or more between now and March 1 2021 will receive up to $800 per person to spend onboard.

This can be used to further enhance the Cunard experience in a number of ways such as spa treatments, shopping or drinks.

In addition, guests booking applicable voyages sailing on the Queen Elizabeth from Southampton or Barcelona in 2021 will be able to enjoy a complimentary upgrade on their suite or stateroom booking.

Seven night Norwegian fjords voyages are available to book this winter at £899, 14 night Mediterranean voyages at £1799 and seven night transatlantic crossings at £949.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe said: “As we start the New Year dreaming of future holidays, we’re making it even more enticing for guests to book one of our voyages through to 2023. And for added reassurance and flexibility, guests can book with confidence as all Cunard bookings can be moved unlimited times before the balance is due.”