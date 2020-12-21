Silversea's Season's Greetings with S.A.L.T. Feast

Season’s greetings from Silversea Cruises look slightly different in 2020, according to the cruise line.

Silversea has unveiled a S.A.L.T.-inspired festive feast to showcase three of Europe’s culinary traditions. Channeling the spirit of S.A.L.T., the cruise line’s new culinary program which will launch aboard new ship Silver Moon, the three recipes from celebrated chefs represent typical fare from Malaga, the Faroe Islands, and Sicily—three destinations that will feature among 72 on Silversea’s first-ever European Grand Voyage in 2022.

“Since we’ve all got a case of wanderlust this holiday season it seemed fitting to share some transporting recipes and seasonal traditions from a few of the stops on the European Grand Voyage 2022,” said Adam Sachs, Director of Silversea’s S.A.L.T. culinary program. “On Silversea’s first Grand Voyage in the region, we’ll experience Europe’s richest culinary traditions, as S.A.L.T. unlocks each destination’s most compelling stories around food and drink. We hope these three sample recipes will whet the appetite for future culinary adventures to come, while inspiring and enriching your holiday table.”

The Three Recipes:

MALAGA, SPAIN: Malaga-style Sardines by Alexandra Raij

“You can’t go to Malaga and not indulge in the tradition of grilled sardines beach-side. This dish is especially beautiful in the violet hour with beer or a dry Moscatel wine from the region, or by day with Manzanilla sherry. […] Start with grilled sardines and follow with New Year’s Eve campanadas, crunching a sweet grape with every bell chime until the clock strikes midnight. The sardines are easy to make at home since you don’t need to do much cleaning—you just need to be comfortable pinching your fish on the bone and sopping up the juices with grilled bread," said Sachs.

FAROE ISLANDS: Traditional roast duck with prunes and port by Teitur Christensen (pictured above)

“The most common festive dish in the Faroe Islands today is roast duck or goose, inspired by the Danes. In the old days, the traditional Faroese Christmas dinner was fermented cod or fermented lamb. Fermented cod is no longer traditionally eaten for Christmas, but in some Faroese homes, fermented lamb is still a popular Christmas dish. The subarctic coastal climate in the Faroe Islands, combined with the salty brisk air, creates the perfect conditions for air-drying and fermenting meat. Around Christmas time the meat is usually perfectly fermented and ready to eat. Since it would be difficult for people with no connection to the Faroe Islands to prepare a dish with fermented lamb, I would like to share this duck recipe with you which is also quite traditional for the holidays. Enjoy!”

SICILY, ITALY: Buccellati (Fig and nut-filled holiday cookies) by Fabrizia Lanza

“Buccellati is a regional dish we make all over Sicily with great pride. I feel it is very Middle Eastern in influence. In North Africa they do a similar version with dates; in Malta with figs; and there are other variations in Lebanon and Armenia. The idea of using preserved fruits is per se a treat, as you are capturing the very essence of sweetness for the cold months.”

