Crystal Extends Relaxed Booking Policies for All 2021 Itineraries

Crystal announced that it will extend its temporarily relaxed booking policies to all 2021 voyages across its fleet including Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises.

For 2021 sailings, the adjusted Crystal Confidence 3.0 policies relax the final payment deadline to 60 days prior to first date of service, while guests who pay in full 90 days prior to first date of service will save an additional 2.5 percent off their cruise fare. The early final payment savings deadline is normally six months.

Furthermore, guests sailing in 2021 may cancel their booking with no penalty up to 60 days prior to their first date of service, the company said.

These policies were previously implemented for voyages through June 2021 only; the new extension through the end of 2021 accommodates travelers who are eager to plan future voyages but are still cautious in committing resources to such journeys.

For all Crystal voyages in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Crystal will continue to offer reduced deposits of just 15 percent (normally 25 percent) and waived administrative fees for all new bookings through the company’s Easy Book program.

In addition, Crystal’s No-Money-Down deposit window has been extended through February 22, 2021 for all new and existing bookings for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 Crystal Ocean, River, Yacht and Expedition voyages.

The No-Money-Down deposit window has been extended for this transitionary time as Crystal looks ahead to returning to service in late spring 2021 following its voluntarily suspension of voyages through April.