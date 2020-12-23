New Fred. Olsen Ship Heading on Balkan Itinerary in 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering a new itinerary on the Bolette to the Balkan peninsula in 2022.

The Bolette will set sail from Southampton on the 18-night voyage on June 14 2022.

The sailing includes a maiden call for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to the town of Neum in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Another inaugural call for the company is at Kotor in Montenegro.

Guests who book by Jan. 29 inclusive will also enjoy up to £250 per person to spend on board.

Martin Lister, Head of Destination Experience and Itinerary Planning, said:

“This is set to be a truly immersive and rewarding itinerary, taking guests on an insightful journey through the centuries.

“Every destination on this cruise has historical significance in shaping the Balkans as we know it today, with ancient structures, ruins and archaeological finds all telling the story of how various empires battled for control of the region, and the influence they had upon this.

“It also offers opportunities to explore some lesser-known destinations, such as Durres in Albania and Kotor in Montenegro, as well as Neum in Bosnia and Herzegovina, all of which are steeped in fascinating history.

“Other highlights include the chance to explore Dubrovnik’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, protected by the centuries-old city walls, or a visit to the ruins of Diocletian’s Palace found in the heart of Split.

“This sailing has been made possible by the faster speeds of Bolette, allowing us to call at a number of fascinating destinations in this wonderful part of the world, in just 18 nights.”

Details of this cruise are as follows:

Bolette’s 18-night T2213 ‘Discovering the Balkans’ cruise, departing from Southampton on June 14 2022. Prices start from £2,799 per person.

Ports of call: Southampton, England – Cartagena, Spain – Cruising Strait of Messina – Kotor, Montenegro – Dubrovnik, Croatia – Neum, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Split, Croatia – Durres, Albania – Cruising Strait of Messina – Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy – Tangier, Morocco – Southampton, England