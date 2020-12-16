Royal Caribbean Sells Majesty and Empress of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International announced that the Empress and Majesty of the Seas will depart its fleet later this month, according to a press release.

The ships are the oldest in the company's fleet and have been sold to what Royal Caribbean said was an "undisclosed party, based in Asia-Pacific, that will release details for future sailings at a later time."

“Empress and Majesty of the Seas made indelible marks on the cruise industry with their revolutionary design and size. Touted as the cruise industry’s most groundbreaking ships when they were introduced, they continued to make history throughout their more than three decades of service,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“Saying goodbye to these two beloved ships is a major moment in Royal Caribbean’s history – one that is difficult but necessary. With plans for new, innovative ships to join our fleet in the upcoming years, we look forward to our guests and crew continuing to make new memories with us.”

According to Royal Caribbean, the Empress was the first ship designed for three- and four-night cruises when she launched in 1990, with her initial sailings visiting The Bahamas from Miami. Empress also made history as the first cruise ship to sail out of Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey when Royal Caribbean opened the terminal in 2004. In 2017, the ship took center stage again when she set sail on the line’s inaugural cruise to Cuba.

The Majesty also played a crucial role in Royal Caribbean’s commitment to continuously redefine the industry, according to the company, when she debuted in 1992 as the third ship in the Sovereign Class. Her adventures began with 7-night Western Caribbean cruises from Miami.