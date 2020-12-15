Silversea Offers Wave Season Promo

Silversea Cruises has unveiled a new savings promotion for the upcoming wave season. The cruise line is offering 20% Early Booking Bonus savings on selected voyages in 2021 and 2022—doubling the customary savings available for early bookings.

The offer applies to new reservations booked and paid in full by February 28, 2021, the company said.

On selected voyages setting sail in 2021, guests can enjoy additional benefits on top of the Early Booking Bonus:

• A reduced Deposit of just 15%

• Cruise with Confidence: As part of the Royal Caribbean Group’s ‘Cruise with Confidence’ initiative, travellers can cancel up to 30 days before sailing without penalty when selecting a Future Cruise Credit.

• COVID-19 Protections: Should a guest or a member of their travelling party test positive within 30 days prior to the cruise, at the boarding terminal or during the cruise, the guest will receive 100% Future Cruise Credit or 100% refund for the total booking amount.

"As 2020 comes to a close and we look ahead to 2021, our guests are more inspired than ever to travel once again. We want to inspire their wanderlust with our 20% Early Booking Bonus, along with other incentives and enhanced all-inclusive benefits that provide extraordinary value," says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer. "At the same time, we are making it easier for travel advisors to boost their sales during wave season with our enhanced online suite of marketing resources—now available on the Marketing Central portal."