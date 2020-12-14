Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches Inaugural Brochure

Atlas Ocean Voyages has launched its luxe-adventure expeditions brochure for World Navigator’s inaugural 2021-2022 year.

The new 76-page brochure is the reference for Travel Advisors to sell Atlas Ocean Voyages and for travelers to plan a future sailing in the Holy Land, Black, Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, South America and Antarctica.

“It’s a sincere pleasure to present Atlas Ocean Voyages’ premier luxe-adventure expedition brochure,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “Atlas’ new brochure is a powerful tool for Travel Advisors to help their clients plan for an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition in the New Year. A great feature about the digital edition is that Travel Advisors can select and easily download any page, which they can email to market Atlas to their clients. Luxe-adventure expeditions are fresh and unique, and Travel Advisors can make their clients’ return-to-cruise experience a chance to come back to something new.”

The new brochure also provides detailed itineraries, destination highlights, and expansive menu of included and marquee shoreside adventures that guests can choose to create their own personalized, once-in-a-lifetime experience in 2021.