Seabourn Changes 2021 Alaska Season to 7-Day Cruise Program

Seabourn announced updated itineraries and schedule changes to its 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season between May and September 2021 on the Seabourn Odyssey.

The entire season will now consist of 18 seven-day voyages between Vancouver, Canada, and Juneau, Alaska.

Seabourn said it revised the itineraries to operate on a seven-day basis to meet the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for sailings with U.S. port calls.

To accomplish this, the line has changed its deployment to rotating seven-day north and southbound itineraries operating from Vancouver, British Columbia and Juneau, AK. A number of these voyages will feature the incredible Glacier Bay experience as Seabourn is one of the only ultra-luxury brands with permits to explore Glacier Bay, according to a press release.

"We're dedicated to delivering an authentic ultra-luxury experience in one of the most spectacular regions in the world, including remote, pristine ports that are difficult to access if you're not coming by Seabourn-sized ships," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "At the same time, we are committed to meeting the CDC's requirements to return to service and bring guests back to our ships in a safe and healthy model."