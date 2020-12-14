Vancouver

Seabourn Changes 2021 Alaska Season to 7-Day Cruise Program

Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn announced updated itineraries and schedule changes to its 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season between May and September 2021 on the Seabourn Odyssey.

The entire season will now consist of 18 seven-day voyages between Vancouver, Canada, and Juneau, Alaska.

Seabourn said it revised the itineraries to operate on a seven-day basis to meet the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for sailings with U.S. port calls.

To accomplish this, the line has changed its deployment to rotating seven-day north and southbound itineraries operating from Vancouver, British Columbia and Juneau, AK. A number of these voyages will feature the incredible Glacier Bay experience as Seabourn is one of the only ultra-luxury brands with permits to explore Glacier Bay, according to a press release. 

"We're dedicated to delivering an authentic ultra-luxury experience in one of the most spectacular regions in the world, including remote, pristine ports that are difficult to access if you're not coming by Seabourn-sized ships," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "At the same time, we are committed to meeting the CDC's requirements to return to service and bring guests back to our ships in a safe and healthy model."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report