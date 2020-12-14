Windstar Outlines Return to Sailing; Launches 2020 Holiday Sale

Windstar Cruises today announced a decision to postpone all sailings until May, including the debut of its recently reimagined 312-passenger Star Breeze all-suite yacht.

The Windstar’s Star Breeze will now return to cruising May 15 on a newly added itinerary departing from St. Martin. Three departures of Beach Fun & Sun – A Remote Caribbean Getaway, will be more adventure-focused with an emphasis on secluded beaches and water sports activities, the company announced.

The Star Breeze will then remain in the Caribbean sailing on a variety of itineraries through August 14, when it will head to Colombia and the Panama Canal before continuing to Tahiti on a transpacific voyage. It will then sail from September 19 through March of 2022 on seven, 10- and 11-day cruises.

The Star Breeze in Tahiti, where Windstar’s 148-passenger Wind Spirit typically only sails, will give guests an opportunity to experience the islands on this newly transformed yacht.

Of note is Windstar’s Bon Voyage 2020 Sale, which kicks off December 16 for past guests and travel advisors and December 17 for the general public, includes price reductions on select 2021 and 2022 voyages, including many options in Tahiti and the Caribbean. Travelers can also take advantage of a reduced deposit of 5% (normally 15%).

“We are seeing increasing interest for summer and fall of 2021 and also 2022,” said Windstar Cruises’ President Chris Prelog. “Our six yachts carry only 148 to 342 guests, and we expect demand for small ship cruising to continue to increase. My advice is to book now and save your desired cruise date before we sell out. You can always cancel up to 48 hours before departure for 2021 cruises.”

The Star Legend is slated to be the first Windstar yacht to return to service, beginning May 1 in Athens on the new 10-day Greece, Israel & Egypt: Footsteps of Faith in the Holy Lands cruise.

The Wind Spirit will begin sailing in Tahiti on May 6.

The Wind Surf will resume guest operations in Civitavecchia (Rome) on May 9, while the Wind Star starts on May 22 in Athens. The reimagined Star Pride will debut July 14 in Dover.