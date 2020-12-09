Cunard Cancels Cruises Into May and June

Cunard has extended its pause in operations due to the current travel constraints in place across the world, according to a company press release.

Voyages departing onboard the Queen Mary 2 up to and including May 28, 2021 and onboard the Queen Elizabeth up to and including June 4, 2021 are now cancelled.

Departures on the Queen Victoria remain unaffected and are scheduled to resume May 17, 2021.

Guests who have had their voyage cancelled will automatically receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit, providing an additional 25% on any monies paid, to redeem against a future voyage.

The 125% Future Cruise Credit can be used on any new booking made by the end of December 2021 and on any voyage available at the time of booking. Voyages are currently available through to early 2023.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe said: “Our extension to the pause in operations is the result of the ongoing restrictions on cruising in the UK and around the world and recognises the significant lead times to return to service, once those restrictions are lifted.

“We are extremely sorry to be extending our pause in operations and for any disappointment this will cause. We know how much careful consideration goes into planning a holiday and apologise that our guests now have to wait a little bit longer to travel once again with Cunard.

“Guests are able to use their enhanced 125% Future Cruise Credit to book for later in 2021 or for one of our newly announced 2022 voyages. The tremendous response already to our 2022 voyages, put on sale just a few weeks ago, clearly demonstrates our guests are eagerly anticipating travelling again with us. We’re equally looking forward to the time when we can welcome back our guests.

“We would like to thank our travel agent partners for their ongoing support in the midst of continued challenging circumstances. Their support and commitment to looking after guests has been unwavering throughout and when there have been opportunities to promote new sailings agents have seized them and the response has been terrific.”