Princess Announces 2022 Alaska Cruise Program

Princess Cruises has announced its 2022 Alaska cruise and cruisetour program with six ships, including the line’s newest ship, Discovery Princess.

Guests can choose from 12 cruise itineraries, plus 25 cruisetour options.

For the May through September 2022 season, west coast home ports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco – will host Princess ships.

The 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marks her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Emerald Princess, the company announced.

The Majestic Princess debuts along with Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary.

The Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the awe-inspiring sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Additional 2022 Alaska program highlights include:

• 17 destinations – including five glacier-viewing experiences – on 12 unique itineraries and 140 departures. Most cruise itineraries include visits to the Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway.

• 82 calls to Glacier Bay National Park on seven unique itineraries. That means, 74 percent of Princess Alaska cruises include calls to Glacier Bay National Park.

• All cruisetours combine a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with extended stays at exclusive Princess wilderness lodge. Every cruisetour includes a visit to Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park.

• Back by popular demand, the 17-day Ultimate Princess Connoisseur cruisetour features two nights at each one of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges for the ultimate Alaska vacation.

• In 2022, Princess celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge, located just outside Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, America’s largest national park.

• Princess continues to enhance the award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture and fresh seafood onboard and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska. From Cook My Catch, to Puppies in the Piazza, to mountain climbers, to Libby Riddles – the first female Iditarod Champion.



