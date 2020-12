Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas is enjoying its first full day at sea on December 2 on its first cruise since the company paused operations earlier this year.

With just over 1,000 guests aboard, the ship is quiet, with Singapore Cruise Society onboard and providing a look at an adjusted cruise experience.

The vessel is expected to run a four-month deployment of short cruises out of Singapore's Marina Bay terminal, open exclusively to local residents from Singapore.