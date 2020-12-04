Vancouver

Photos of Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

The Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's newest ship, left the covered building hall last Saturday and now sits at the outfitting pier at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

The Quantum-Ultra class ship is due to enter service in the spring, sailing first in Europe before a winter 2021-2022 of planned cruises from Port Everglades in Florida.

Of note, the ship is sporting an updated Royal Caribbean livery, with a larger ship name adorned on each side. 

Photographer Bjoern Hass was in Germany to capture the ship.

Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas at Meyer Werft

Odyssey of the Seas

View More Photos from Hass Here

 

