A Look at Five Unique Grand Voyages from Silversea

Silversea Cruises has opened its pre-sale to Venetian Society members on 315 new voyages for 2022-2023—the largest itinerary release in the cruise line’s history, according to a press release.

“We are very proud to launch our Venetian Society pre-sale for our largest-ever collection of itineraries,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President & CEO. “With shore excursions and roundtrip air included in the cruise fare for all 10 ships in our fleet—a first for our cruise line—our guests will discover the most remarkable experiences around the world with unprecedented convenience, travelling deep into captivating cultures, untouched landscapes, and open-hearted communities. Once again, we are pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury cruising for the enjoyment of our guests, who are more curious than ever and are always in search of their next adventure.”

Among the cruises are five unique grand voyages:

• Silversea’s first European Grand Voyage – Athens (Piraeus) to Stockholm: Combining both the Mediterranean Grand Voyage and the Northern European Grand Voyage, Silversea’s first-ever European Grand Voyage will depart on March 30th, 2022, calling in 72 destinations across 22 countries.



• An all-new Mediterranean Grand Voyage – Athens (Piraeus) to Lisbon: Between March 30 and May 6, guests travelling aboard Silver Moon on the Mediterranean Grand Voyage will enjoy bespoke discovery in 33 destinations across 12 countries.



• The world’s first Northern European Grand Voyage – Lisbon to Stockholm: On the world’s first Northern Europe Grand Voyage, Silversea’s guests will journey from Lisbon to Stockholm over 53 days from May 6, calling in 40 destinations in 13 countries aboard Silver Moon.



• An immersive Pacific Grand Voyage – Melbourne to Osaka: Over 58 days from January 16, 2023, travelers on the Pacific Grand Voyage will delve deep into 31 of the region’s most rewarding destinations, with seven overnight calls.



• A new South America Grand Voyage – Fort Lauderdale to Fort Lauderdale: Circumnavigating South America, Silver Moon will sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on the new South America Grand Voyage between January 6 and March 16, 2023, calling in 39 destinations in 23 countries.