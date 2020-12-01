Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cunard Announces Organizational Changes to North America Ops

Cunard Line announced today three key changes to senior leadership roles in its North American operation as part of the "company's continued efforts to strengthen its position and best prepare for the resumption of cruising. Management changes include internal appointments to sales and marketing and customer service," according to a statement.

Jamie Paiko, currently senior director of marketing, has been appointed to vice president of sales, overseeing the Cunard national account managers and providing support to the regional sales directors and field sales team. She will also be responsible for Cunard's North American public relations efforts. During her role as senior director of marketing she worked closely with the sales team in supporting their efforts. Paiko is a 25-year veteran to the cruise industry, holding various roles at both Cunard and Princess Cruises. Her breadth of knowledge and experience within the organization is comprehensive, holding roles in marketing, customer service, market planning and direct marketing.

Nicole Knox, who holds the position of manager of advertising and marketing, has been promoted to director of marketing, where she will oversee all marketing efforts for North America including digital advertising, trade and consumer advertising, web, customer relationship management (CRM), direct mail and collateral. Knox joined the Cunard marketing team in 2005.

Expanding his role as director of pricing and demand for Cunard North America, Jeriel Lubaton will add management of the customer service team to his responsibilities. Lubaton oversees pricing and performance for Cunard North America and Asia. He also leads the revenue management team and handles global executive reporting and forecasting.

"Throughout its esteemed history, North America has been a cornerstone of Cunard's success," said Simon Palethorpe, Cunard president. "We plan on growing this ever more, including through our return to sailing in Alaska, and these three appointments will further strengthen our presence in North American market."

