Royal Caribbean International's Odyssey of the Seas was undocked at Meyer Werft on Saturday, floating out of the building hall with assistance from tugboats with Meyer Werft releasing a video on the process.

The ship now moves to the yard's outfitting pier next to the covered building hall, where the final work will be done - mainly relating to the hotel. The Quantum Ultra Class vessel, a sister to the China-based Spectrum of the Seas, is due to be delivered in spring 2021.