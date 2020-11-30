Osaka Port Runs Cruise Ship COVID Drill

As the Japanese cruise market comes back online with a trio of domestically-operated ships sailing short itineraries, ports are stepping up and preparing as Osaka recently ran a COVID-19 drill.

The joint training exercise involved port officials, town and city goverment authorities, executives and the shipboard team from Venus Cruises.

The drill involved one infected passenger, with three close contacts being traced. The drill involved isolating the effected guest, close contacts and then disembarking them and working with the local medical facilities, according to a statement.