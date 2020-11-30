Banner

Osaka Port Runs Cruise Ship COVID Drill

Osaka Port Drill

As the Japanese cruise market comes back online with a trio of domestically-operated ships sailing short itineraries, ports are stepping up and preparing as Osaka recently ran a COVID-19 drill.

The joint training exercise involved port officials, town and city goverment authorities, executives and the shipboard team from Venus Cruises.

Osaka Port Drill

The drill involved one infected passenger, with three close contacts being traced. The drill involved isolating the effected guest, close contacts and then disembarking them and working with the local medical facilities, according to a statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report