Karnika Beached for Scrapping In India

The Karnika, most recently operating for now shut down Jalesh Cruises, has been beached for scrapping in India.

Targeting the Indian source market, Jalesh Cruises took delivery of the Karnika in Singapore in March 2019 as the vessel wrapped up her P&O Australia career as the Pacific Jewel.

The vessel, which is the first in the fleet of the multi-destination cruise line Jalesh Cruises, will reach Mumbai on April 17 and be named on April 19.

The ship originally launched as the Crown princess, but also served as the A'Rosa Blu, AIDAblu and Ocean Village Two before heading to P&O Australia as the Pacific Jewel, and then to Jalesh.