New Royal Caribbean Ship Leaves the Building Hall

There is more construction progress on the Odyssey of the Seas as Royal Caribbean International's latest megaship left the covered building hall at Meyer Werft on Saturday.

This is a key milestone in the construction progress of the Quantum-Ultra class ship, as now the ship will be positioned at the yard's outfitting pier and most work will now turn to finishing hotel items aboard the ship.

The Odyssey of the Seas is a sister to the China-based Spectrum of the Seas, and is due for delivery from Royal Caribbean this coming spring.