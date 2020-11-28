New Royal Caribbean Ship Leaves the Building Hall

Odyssey Float Out

There is more construction progress on the Odyssey of the Seas as Royal Caribbean International's latest megaship left the covered building hall at Meyer Werft on Saturday.

Odyssey Float Out

This is a key milestone in the construction progress of the Quantum-Ultra class ship, as now the ship will be positioned at the yard's outfitting pier and most work will now turn to finishing hotel items aboard the ship.

The Odyssey of the Seas is a sister to the China-based Spectrum of the Seas, and is due for delivery from Royal Caribbean this coming spring.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment