Danish Ferry Operator DFDS Planning Hydrogen Powered Large Vessel

DFDS and its partners have applied for EU support for development of a ferry powered by electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell, according to Knud E. Hansen, which went to say that green hydrogen is to be produced by a projected offshore wind energy-powered electrolyser plant in Greater Copenhagen.

A group of companies have partnered up in order to develop a 100 percent hydrogen powered ferry for DFDS’ Oslo – Frederikshavn – Copenhagen route.

The ferry will be powered by electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell system that emits only water and can produce up to 23 MW to propel the ferry.

“The largest fuel cell systems today produce only 1-5 MW, and the development of such large-scale fuel cell installations for an electric ferry is a monumental task. We can only succeed in partnerships with companies that together can muster some of the globe’s finest expertise in design, approval, building, financing and operation of innovative vessels,” commented Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS, in a prepared statement.

The partnership committed to achieving this includes DFDS, ABB, Ballard Power Systems Europe, Hexagon Purus, Lloyd’s Register, KNUD E. HANSEN, Ørsted and Danish Ship Finance.

The partnership has applied for support from the EU Innovation Fund, and if the project develops as projected, the ferry could be in full operation on the route as early as 2027.

The ferry, which has the working name Europa Seaways, is designed for 1,800 passengers and has capacity for 120 trucks or 380 cars.

Carrying 44 tons of pressurized hydrogen, the bunkering interval is said to be 48 hours.