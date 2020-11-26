Looking for a good Black Friday cruise deal can be overwhelming. To save the day, Cruise Industry News has compiled a list of great offers from seven cruise lines.

1. Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a 30 percent discount on all already published 2021-2023 sailings of three days or more (which is more than 300 destinations worldwide) and a Free at Sea package, which includes free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free Wi-Fi, and discounted rates for friends and family. The Black Friday deal is available for bookings made before the end of Nov. 27, 2020.

The cruise line also offers a $75 onboard spend per stateroom for its Latitudes Rewards Program members. The Latitudes offer is valid on all sailings of five days or longer departing 120 days from booking date, when booked before the end of Dec. 31, 2020. The deal can be combined with Norwegian’s other current promotions.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Peace of Mind policy allows guests to cancel any 2021 cruise anytime up to 15 days before departure for a full refund in the form of a Future Cruise Credit.

2. MSC Cruises USA

MSC Cruises USA’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion offers guests up to $1,400 in value on 2021 cruises in the Bahamas and Caribbean, Mediterranean, or Northern Europe.

Travelers booking the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal can get up to $1,400 in value – up to $600 off best cruise fares, up to $200 onboard credit, and up to $600 extra savings with Kids Sail Free – on 2021 cruises in The Bahamas and Caribbean, Mediterranean or Northern Europe.

Bookings need to be made before the end of Dec. 1, 2020. Guests who book now have the flexibility to cancel up to 48 hours before departure with Total CruiseFlex.

3. Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is offering everyone who books a voyage before the end of Nov. 30 up to $400 in onboard credit. This onboard credit grants access to extra experiences beyond what’s already included in their voyage fare. Virgin Voyages' value proposition includes the nearly $600 worth of perks automatically included in each passenger’s voyage fare upon booking – such as free Wi-Fi, food at 20+ eateries, free soft and hot drinks (Basic bevvies), group fitness classes, and pre-paid gratuities.

This offer is available for all new bookings for both guests and travel agents.

4. Azamara

Azamara is offering a ‘Thank You Sale’ for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can enjoy up to $1,000 in onboard credit, plus a complimentary two-category stateroom upgrade on select sailings when booking before the end of Dec. 5, 2020 voyages that run between Mar. 20 and Sept. 29, 2021.

Azamara’s Cruise with Confidence program allows canceling up to 48 hours before sailing.

5. Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises offers a Black Friday campaign on select 2021 and 2022 all-inclusive cruises booked before Nov. 30. Cruise prices start at $399 per person, based on double occupancy, and include free COVID-19 medical travel insurance coverage on qualifying dates. Children sail for free. There is a reduced single supplement of just 15 percent for solo travelers.

For first responders and healthcare workers, Celestyal is offering a special ‘HERO’S Discount’ with up to 30 percent off current all-inclusive fares for bookings made before the end of Mar. 31, 2021, for three-, four-, seven- and 14-night 2021 or 2022 departures.

The special HERO discount is available to qualifying frontline first responders (firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, among others), healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses, and pharmacists) and back office medical staff and their immediate family members traveling together in the same stateroom. Supporting employment credentials (such as an employee ID) will be required before boarding.

Travelers can also opt to thank their healthcare workers or first responders by buying a future cruise vacation.

6. Regent

Guests who book a voyage with Regent Seven Seas Cruises can enjoy a $500 onboard credit per suite when they book select 2021 Mediterranean and Northern Europe sailings before Nov. 30, 2020.

The $500 credit can be used on shore excursions or spa and wellness treatments.

7. Holland America

Holland America’s Black Friday sale offers a free Wi-Fi package for all new bookings and a special bonus gift card with all gift card purchases.

According to a press release, the Black Friday Sale also features complimentary specialty dining, a beverage package, gratuities, and more from the current Save Now, Cruise Later promotion, putting the value of the combined offers at up to $2,300 per stateroom.

Bookings need to be made before the end of Dec. 1, 2020.